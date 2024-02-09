The Dodgers placed Gonsolin (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Clayton Kershaw (shoulder). Kershaw, of course, will soon go on the 60-day IL himself, creating another spot. Gonsolin will miss the 2024 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery.