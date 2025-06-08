Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated Sunday that scans of Gonsolin's injured right elbow showed that his UCL is intact, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Gonsolin underwent Tommy John surgery late in 2023, and there was concern about the health of his UCL when the right-hander experienced right elbow discomfort following his most recent start June 5. Despite the good news about the hurler's UCL being intact, Gonsolin will stop throwing for an undetermined period. He was placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday, but it's not clear how long Gonsolin will be out of action.