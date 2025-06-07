The Dodgers placed Gonsolin on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to right elbow discomfort, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonsolin last started Wednesday, when he allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings in a loss to the Mets. The right-hander began the campaign on the IL due to a back injury, but this is the first word of Gonsolin dealing with an elbow issue. It's unclear how Los Angeles will immediately replace Gonsolin in the rotation, as the team activated a pair of relievers -- Michael Kopech (shoulder) and Kirby Yates (hamstring) -- from the IL on Saturday.