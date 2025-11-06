The Dodgers designated Gonsolin (elbow) for assignment Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

A back injury prevented Gonsolin from pitching in the first month of the regular season, and he suffered an elbow injury in June that ultimately required season-ending surgery and will keep him sidelined for the first few months of the 2026 campaign. Assuming the injury-prone righty clears waivers, he will have the right to elect free agency and attempt to find another opportunity elsewhere.