Gonsolin underwent an internal brace procedure on his right elbow Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonsolin has been on the injured list since early June with elbow soreness. After making minimal progress in his recovery, the 31-year-old opted to go under the knife to address the issue, which will officially end his 2025 campaign after just seven starts. His recovery is expected to take roughly 8-to-10 months, putting him in line to return sometime during the first half of the '26 season.