Gonsolin has been pitching through an elbow issue but will likely require a trip to the injured list, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The exact nature of Gonsolin's injury is unclear, but the issue dow help explain his poor run of starts. He allowed 10 runs (including five homers) in 3.1 innings Friday against the Marlins, bringing his ERA over his last six starts to 8.01. The injury could mean Ryan Pepiot sticks around in the rotation after a spot start in Saturday's doubleheader, or it could open a path for Emmet Sheehan or Gavin Stone to get another chance.