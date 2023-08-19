The Dodgers placed Gonsolin on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right forearm inflammation, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

After officially announcing Gonsolin's move to the injured list, manager Dave Roberts stated that it is unlikely Gonsolin pitches again this season, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. The 29-year-old righty will get an MRI on his elbow next week, at which point the team will have a better idea of whether Gonsolin will be shut down for the year. Bryan Hudson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.