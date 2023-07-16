Gonsolin allowed two hits and one run in a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday. He walked one batter and struck out three.

Gonsolin gave up a deep solo blast to Brandon Nimmo in the fourth inning but otherwise kept the Mets off the scoreboard. It was curious, then, that he was pulled after the fifth frame having thrown just 54 pitches, but manager Dave Roberts clarified after the contest that the quick hook wasn't due to an injury. "You could see Tony kind of battling with the humidity, the feel of the baseball. When you're looking down at a fresh 'pen, for me it was a no-brainer on shortening him right there as far as pitch count," Roberts stated, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Ardaya adds that Gonsolin himself stated that he "couldn't get a good grip on the ball," so there doesn't seem to be any concern about the right-hander's health. Gonsolin should be good to go without restrictions for his next outing, which is lined up to be a tough matchup against the Rangers in Texas.