Thompson (illness) is out of the lineup again Friday against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Thompson hasn't appeared in a game since Sunday due to an illness, though he does remain part of the Dodgers' active roster. James Outman, Jason Heyward and Mookie Betts will start across the outfield Friday versus San Diego.
