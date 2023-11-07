Thompson elected free agency Monday.
Thompson lost his 40-man roster spot with the White Sox last week and ultimately rejected an outright assignment to Triple-A Charlotte. The 32-year-old outfielder slashed just .163/.285/.294 across 179 major-league plate appearances during the 2023 campaign.
