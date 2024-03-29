The Mets reassigned Thompson to minor-league camp March 19, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

If he doesn't opt out of his minor-league deal, Thompson will open the season at Triple-A Syracuse. The 33-year-old outfielder saw action in 72 games at the big-league level between the Dodgers and White Sox in 2023, slashing .163/.285/.294 with six home runs and two steals across 179 plate appearances.