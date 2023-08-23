Thompson went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Mariners.

Thompson extended Chicago's lead to 3-0 in the sixth inning with a two-run blast off George Kirby. It's Thompson's first homer in 11 games with the White Sox and his sixth of the season. Since returning from a two-month IL stint on Aug 3, he's gone 6-for-27 (.222) while playing the short side of a platoon with Oscar Colas. Overall, the 32-year-old Thompson's batting just .173 with 16 RBI, 16 runs scored and a .675 OPS across 98 plate appearances between the White Sox and Dodgers this year.