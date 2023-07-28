The Dodgers traded Thompson (oblique), Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure to the White Sox on Friday in exchange for Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson is currently on the 60-day injured list with a severe oblique strain, but he began a minor-league rehab assignment last week and could soon be an option for the outfield mix in Chicago. The 32-year-old was originally drafted by the White Sox back in 2009 and holds a career .216/.304/.428 career major-league batting line.