Thompson leads the Red Sox this spring with a .391 average and six home runs over 11 games.

Thompson, who is in camp as a non-roster invitee, is doing his best to make the team, although there isn't an obvious path. At the time Thompson was signed to an NRI in February, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told him to be "on time" with his swing, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. "We talk about bat speed and [hitting] the ball in the air and all that, but if you are not on time, you are not going to recognize pitches. Obviously, you are going to be late," Cora said. Thompson appears to have heeded the skipper's advice. Cora said he'll keep putting Thompson out there and see what happens. One possibility for the soon-to-be 34-year-old outfielder is as a replacement for Wilyer Abreu, who may not be ready for Opening Day after a gastrointestinal virus caused him to lost a significant amount of weight.