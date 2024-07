Thompson signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Wednesday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Thompson was let go by the Mets last week after posting an .800 OPS with 16 homers and 44 RBI over 253 plate appearances with their Triple-A affiliate. He'll now report to Triple-A Iowa to provide the Cubs with organizational outfield depth, though his chances of appearing in the majors remain slim.