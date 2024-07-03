The Mets released Thompson on Wednesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Thompson has spent all season with Triple-A Syracuse after failing to make the Mets' roster out of spring training. He's slashed .228/.300/.500 with 16 home runs and 44 RBI in 253 plate appearances, and he should have little trouble securing another minor-league contract elsewhere.
