The Mets signed Thompson to a minor-league contract Wednesday with an invitation to major-league spring training, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.
Thompson has flashed potential at times, but he is entering his age-33 season and slashed just .163/.285/.294 in 72 games (179 plate appearances) last year between the Dodgers and White Sox. If he cracks the Opening Day roster in New York, it will likely be in a fourth or fifth outfielder role.
