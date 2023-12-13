The Mets signed Thompson to a minor-league contract Wednesday with an invitation to major-league spring training, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Thompson has flashed potential at times, but he is entering his age-33 season and slashed just .163/.285/.294 in 72 games (179 plate appearances) last year between the Dodgers and White Sox. If he cracks the Opening Day roster in New York, it will likely be in a fourth or fifth outfielder role.