The White Sox outrighted Thompson to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Thompson's production declined sharply in 2023, as he posted just a .579 OPS across 179 plate appearances between the Dodgers and White Sox. The 32-year-old outfielder has the option to elect free agency.
More News
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Cranks sixth homer in win•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Activated from 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Traded to Chicago•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Out longer than initial timetable•