The White Sox activated Thompson (oblique) from the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Recovered from the severe oblique strain that sent him to the IL in early June, Thompson will start in center field and bat sixth for the White Sox on Thursday afternoon against the Rangers. He was acquired from the Dodgers last Friday as part of the Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly trade.
