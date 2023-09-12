The Dodgers optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Gonzalez has pitched well over the last handful of weeks, but he'll get the boot Tuesday with swing-and-miss maestro Kyle Hurt arriving in Los Angeles. Gonzalez, 27, holds a 4.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB in 32.2 major-league innings this year.