Gonzalez picked up the save Monday against the Diamondbacks, surrendering no runs on one hit and no walks over one inning. He didn't generate a strikeout.

Gonzalez surprisingly was handed the ball in the ninth, filling in for closer Clay Holmes, who got the night off after making two straight appearances to end March. The 28-year-old capitalized on the opportunity, cashing in for his second career save -- his first since 2021. While he likely won't see many more save chances fall his way, Gonzalez landing ninth-inning work Monday likely serves as a vote of confidence from Yankees manager Aaron Boone.