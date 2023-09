The Dodgers recalled Gonzalez from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Gonzalez will give the Dodgers additional bullpen depth to close out the season as Lance Lynn is away from the team on bereavement leave. Gonzalez holds a 4.13 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 32.2 innings in the majors this season.