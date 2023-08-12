The Dodgers recalled Gonzalez from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday, but he will come back up to the majors to replace Yency Almonte (knee) on the active roster. The 27-year-old southpaw holds a 5.32 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 23.2 innings in the majors this season and will likely be limited to middle relief while in Los Angeles.