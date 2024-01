The Yankees and Gonzalez avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $860,000 contract Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

It was his first year of arbitration eligibility. Acquired from the Dodgers in a trade last month, Gonzalez posted a 4.01 ERA and 30:10 K:BB over 33.2 frames with the big club in 2023 in his first year back from elbow issues.