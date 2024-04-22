Gonzalez earned the save Sunday, allowing one walk and no hits with a strikeout over a scoreless inning.
Gonzalez drew the save opportunity due to Clay Holmes getting a day off, and the former converted for his second save of the campaign. Gonzalez has been a reliable arm for the Yankees thus far, yielding a run in just one of his nine appearances this season (8.1 innings).
