The Yankees outrighted Gonzalez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Gonzalez didn't garner any interest via trade or waivers, despite owning a 3.22 ERA and 86:31 K:BB in 89.1 career innings in the majors coming into 2024. He'll remain in the Yankees organization and provide left-handed relief depth at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.