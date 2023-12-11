The Yankees acquired Gonzalez and Jorbit Vivas from the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for Trey Sweeney, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

The Dodgers needed to clear a couple spots on their 40-man roster for the additions of Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly. Gonzalez, 28, didn't pitch in the big leagues at all in 2022 due to elbow issues and went back-and-forth between the majors and minors in 2023, collecting a 4.01 ERA and 30:10 K:BB over 33.2 frames with the big club. He's held left-handed batters to a .209/.282/.282 batting line in his career and will give the Yankees another lefty relief option.