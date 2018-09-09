Buehler (6-5) allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rockies.

Buehler was set back by two home runs that accounted for three of the four earned runs he surrendered. While he turned in a disappointing start as a result, he has allowed only 18 earned runs across his last 58.1 innings to go along with 68 strikeouts. Given his consistent results this season, Saturday's start at Coors Field should be considered an isolated poor outing.