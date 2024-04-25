Buehler (elbow) was charged with five runs (three earned) over four-plus innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

He permitted seven hits, walked two and struck out five. The line for Buehler wasn't pretty, but keep in mind that the game was pitched at high altitude at Albuquerque, so the results were mostly secondary. Buehler got his pitch count up to 86 and averaged 94.1 mph with his four-seamer, which is down 1.1 mph from what he averaged during the 2022 season prior to Tommy John surgery. It's possible this was Buehler's final rehab start, but that determination hasn't been made yet. He could potentially make his season debut as soon as Tuesday in Arizona.