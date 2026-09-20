Buehler (9-6) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings to earn the win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Buehler came into this start on a stretch of four straight no-decisions, a span in which he gave up eight runs over 17 innings. He was able to dig a little deeper for a quality start and a victory, throwing 63 of 89 pitches for strikes in this outing. For the season, Buehler has a 4.56 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 128:56 K:BB through 150 innings over 31 starts. He's projected for a home start against the Diamondbacks to wrap up his regular season.