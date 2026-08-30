Buehler did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Rays, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

Buehler entered the sixth inning with a 3-2 lead but was pulled after surrendering a leadoff homer to Junior Caminero. It ends a streak of three straight quality starts for the 32-year-old, though he's now yielded three earned runs or fewer in each of his eight outings since the All-Star break. He'll take a 4.66 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 111:49 K:BB across 131.1 innings this season into a home matchup with the Yankees next weekend.