Buehler didn't factor in the decision in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Brewers on Wednesday. He gave up a run on three hits with two walks and no strikeouts over three innings.

The veteran right-hander fought his control at times, throwing just 25 of his 47 pitches for strikes, but he kept San Diego in the game with just one run allowed. Buehler joined the Padres on a minor-year contract in February but made the Opening Day roster and spent all year in the rotation. He struggled to a 5.36 ERA during the first half of the campaign but posted a 3.62 ERA after the All-Star break, finishing the regular season with an overall 4.63 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 131:57 K:BB across 153.2 innings. Buehler will return to the open market this winter, and it remains to be seen if he's done enough to secure a rotation spot somewhere for 2027.