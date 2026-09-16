Buehler allowed two runs on seven hits, one walk and one hit batsman while striking out one over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Tuesday.

That's four straight no-decisions for Buehler, who has given up eight runs over 17 innings in that span. While he's not pitching poorly, he has been tagged for five home runs in that span. He's also up to 143.1 innings in the majors this year, his most in any campaign since 2021. He's posted a 4.58 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 122:54 K:BB across 30 starts in 2026. Buehler is projected to make his next start at home versus the Marlins over the weekend.