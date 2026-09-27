Buehler allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out three over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Buehler fell short of the five-inning mark for the third time in his last four outings. He threw just 38 of 73 pitches for strikes in his final regular-season start. In September, he gave up 12 runs (11 earned) over 22.1 innings across five starts. He finishes the regular season with a 9-6 record, 4.63 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 131:57 K:BB across 153.2 innings over 32 starts.