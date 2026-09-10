Buehler did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out four.

Buehler got off to an excellent start Wednesday, striking out the first four batters he faced. However, after two perfect innings, things started to unravel in the third -- five straight Nats reached base off Buehler to open the frame, spearheaded by a Keibert Ruiz solo homer. The right-hander would then depart after throwing 60 pitches. Buehler had gone at least five innings in each of his previous five starts, working to a 2.57 ERA across 28 innings in that span. Overall, Buehler is 8-6 with a 4.61 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 121:53 K:BB across 29 starts (138.2 innings) this season. He's tentatively in line to face the Rockies on the road his next time out.