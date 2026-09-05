Buehler allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Friday.

Buehler fared well in a tough matchup, limiting the damage to a Ben Rice solo home run in the third inning. Buehler has gone nine straight outings without allowing more than three runs, giving up a total of 17 runs (16 earned) over 47.1 innings in that span. The veteran right-hander is now at a 4.56 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 117:51 K:BB through 136.1 innings, but he's been very sharp in the second half of the campaign. Buehler is projected for a home start versus the Nationals in his next outing.