Buehler allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four batters over four innings in a no-decision against Miami on Monday.

Buehler had a favorable matchup in his first major-league start since mid-June of 2022, as he squared off against the team with the third-worst record in baseball. That didn't seem to matter early, though, as the Marlins jumped on the right-hander for a pair of first-inning runs on a trio of singles. However, Buehler's fastball velocity averaged a solid 96.6 mph in the frame, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, which foreshadowed him settling down to allow just one more run over the remainder of his outing. Not surprisingly, the 29-year-old wasn't pushed too hard in his return to the majors, as he was pulled after 77 pitches and four frames rather than being allowed to complete the fifth and qualify for the win. Assuming Buehler comes out of the start without any setbacks, Monday's outing will likely serve as a foundation on which he can build up to a higher pitch count moving forward. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start on the road in San Diego this weekend.