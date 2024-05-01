Buehler (elbow) tossed five innings in a minor-league rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, allowing one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out five batters.

Buehler tossed 75 pitches in the outing, 11 fewer than he threw in his previous appearance. However, he completed five frames for the first time since beginning his rehab stint March 31. The right-hander's fastball topped out at 94.6 mph, so he's not quite back to the velocity he displayed prior to his Tommy John surgery in August of 2022. Nonetheless, Tuesday's start -- his sixth in the minors this season -- may have been Buehler's final step before rejoining the big-league rotation, as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts suggested prior to the outing that the hurler could make his next appearance with the big club, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.