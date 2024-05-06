Buehler (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Monday's start against the Marlins.

As expected, Buehler will toe the rubber Monday evening in his first MLB action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2022. He cruised through five innings April 30 during his final rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City, surrendering one run while fanning five batters, but even so, expect the club to keep a close eye on the right-hander's pitch count in the series opener.