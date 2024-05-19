Buehler (1-1) earned the win over the Reds on Saturday, striking out seven over six shutout innings while allowing three hits.

Buehler looked like his old self for the first time since returning from the injured list, allowing just one single over the first four innings and one extra-base hit on the night while posting a season-high seven strikeouts. The right-hander hadn't gone more than four innings in either of his previous two starts to open the campaign and had also allowed at least one home run in each of those outings. However, Buehler might have found his groove Saturday as he managed to get through six frames on just 78 pitches while also allowing just three hits, which marked a season low.