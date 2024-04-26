Manager Dave Roberts said Friday on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Buehler (elbow) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday before potentially joining the Dodgers.

The right-hander through 86 pitches and allowed five runs (three earned) over 4.1 innings Wednesday at Oklahoma City, and he'll require at least one more rehab outing before making his 2024 debut for the Dodgers. Buehler's performance in five starts during the rehab assignment has been underwhelming with a 4.86 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB over 16.2 innings.