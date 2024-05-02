Buehler (elbow) will start Monday's game against the Marlins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Monday will mark Buehler's first start on a big-league mound since he underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2022. He made six starts during his minor-league rehab assignment, posting a 4.15 ERA and 1.62 WHIP while striking out 21 batters and walking nine across 21.2 innings. Nearly two years removed from his last major-league start, there is a good chance that the 29-year-old right-hander shows a bit of rust in his first few outings as he gets used to facing MLB hitters again.