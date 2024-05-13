Buehler (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Padres, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two in 3.1 innings.

The majority of the damage against Buehler came in the opening frame when Fernando Tatis and Jake Cronenworth smoked back-to-back solo home runs. Buehler would later exit with bases loaded and one out in the fourth and was charged with an additional run. He struggled with his command in another abbreviated start, throwing 45 of 77 pitches for strikes and did not generate many whiffs. Buehler will carry a 7.36 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB (7.1 innings) into a meeting with the Reds.