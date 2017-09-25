Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Held out Monday

Puig (ankle) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

This will mark Puig's second straight game on the bench, however it's unclear if his ankle is still bothering him or if manager Dave Roberts is still holding him out as punishment for a base-running error over the weekend. In the meantime, Enrique Hernandez is starting in right field in his place.