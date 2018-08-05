Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Managing sore oblique

Puig is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros due to a sore right oblique.

Puig was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list last weekend after recovering from a strain of the same oblique, so it's a little disconcerting that the injury is still presenting complications. On a more encouraging note, manager Dave Roberts thinks that Puig will only need a couple days of rest to remedy the issue, so it doesn't appear as though another trip to the DL is imminent for the outfielder.