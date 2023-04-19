The Dodgers recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Hernandez will assume the 26-man active roster spot of Miguel Rojas, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. With Gavin Lux (knee) out for the season, Chris Taylor (side) day-to-day and Mookie Betts (personal) still away from the team on paternity leave, Hernandez will bolster the Dodgers' infield depth in the short term. Hernandez recently resided on Oklahoma City's injured list due to an unspecified issue, but he's ostensibly healthy now after he returned from a two-week absence to play Tuesday versus Albuquerque.
