Hutchison was released by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hutchison exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league pact with the Jays and will head back into free agency. The 32-year-old right-hander had registered a 5.66 ERA and 31:29 K:BB through 35 innings (nine starts) this season at Triple-A Buffalo.
