Blue Jays' Drew Hutchison: Nursing oblique tightness
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hutchison is day-to-day with left oblique tightness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
An MRI didn't show any structural damage, which gives the Blue Jays hope Hutchison won't miss too much time. The veteran right-hander is competing for a role as a long man in the bullpen.
