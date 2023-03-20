Hutchison (oblique) is aiming to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Working his way back from left oblique tightness, Hutchison did some light throwing Sunday and is slated to long-toss from 120 feet Monday. The veteran right-hander probably won't be ready in time for Opening Day, but he seemed to be a long shot to make the roster, anyway.

