Hutchison (oblique) is aiming to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Working his way back from left oblique tightness, Hutchison did some light throwing Sunday and is slated to long-toss from 120 feet Monday. The veteran right-hander probably won't be ready in time for Opening Day, but he seemed to be a long shot to make the roster, anyway.
