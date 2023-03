Hutchison (oblique) will miss his next start, but the club is hopeful he won't be sidelined long term, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

An MRI showed no structural damage, and while he will not make his regularly scheduled start, which would have been Sunday or Monday, it sounds like his absence will be a matter of weeks, not months. Hutchison will serve as organizational rotation depth this season and is unlikely to make the Opening Day roster.